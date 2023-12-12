Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A bizarre case of alleged dowry death of a woman whose eyes were also found gouged out during post-mortem has surfaced in Rasula village under the Muzaria police station area of Uttar Pradesh. Pooja, married nine months ago, was found dead at her residence. The deceased woman's parents accused the in-laws of murdering her due to dowry disputes after finding their daughters' in-laws absconding, leaving behind Pooja's dead body, the police said.

After receiving the information, the police registered a case and conducted a post-mortem of the body in Badaun on December 10. Shockingly, when the deceased body was brought back home after the post-mortem, family members were horrified to find both of the deceased's eyes missing. The family members promptly filed a written complaint to the District Magistrate Manoj Kumar, alleging the post-mortem resulted in the disappearance of the deceased's eyes.

Gangacharan, the deceased's father alleged that Pooja had been subject to harassment for dowry by her in-laws after her marriage. The family members maintained that Pooja's eyes were intact before the post-mortem procedure. The family members demanded that strict legal action should be taken against the person who committed this crime.

The deceased's uncle Kalicharan said, " I haven't performed the last rites of the body. When I saw the dead body, to my horror, I found no eyes. I immediately came back to Badaun and complained about the matter to District Magistrate Manoj Kumar".