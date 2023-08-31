Lucknow: A 17-year-old girl was gangraped in a case involving three persons, who tried killing her by strangulation using her scarf in a tree after the tormented teen fainted following the ordeal on Monday.

The incident happened in Mohanlalganj village of Uttar Pradesh. The girl's father, a labourer, alleged when his daughter was returning home after buying vegetables from the market, she was followed by Anil, Vishal and Karan, who took her in a bike to a place. Thereafter, they tied her up at an isolated place and gang-raped her in turn. The accused persons also tried to hang the daughter while she was unconscious around 8 pm on Monday night by using her scarf on a tree at a village garden.

After they failed to kill the girl, the accused youths fled after leaving the girl. On regaining consciousness, she reached home and informed her father about the gangrape. Cops registered a case and got the victim medically examined. The girl's father also alleged that despite informing cops of Kanakaha Chowki about his daughter's disappearance, they were not in a mood to listen.

Accusing the police negligence, the girl's father said Kanakaha police outpost in-charge reprimanded him and registered a case under general sections and started questioning the three accused in custody. The police, however, continued to deny that gangrape happened.

On a complaint by the girl's father, later cops, who were unwilling to take action against the accused initially, arrested them. At the same time, the girl's father has also accused the accused of threatening him and his four daughters. The man said he feared especially because his daughters feared staying at when he goes for work at home in the absence of his wife, who died six months ago.

According to the police, the victims only abandoned the girl who was intoxicated. The girl's father said the accused came to his home to threaten them with dire consequences. They also threatened him to send to jail. Out of fear, he left home with his daughters and went to a different place for safety. Meanwhile, Inspector Santosh Kumar Arya and ACP Nitin Singh said a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim's father and three accused were detained and interrogated.