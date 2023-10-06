Jalaun: In a tragic incident, a software engineer from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district living in New Jersey city of the US was found dead at his house along with his wife and two minor children, sources said on Friday. The relatives of the deceased have appealed the authorities for help to get the mortal remains back home.

Sources said that Tej Pratap Singh (45), a resident of Mohalla New Rajendra Nagar Bambi Road of Orai town in Jalaun, was found dead inside his house along with his wife Sonal (40) and two children, son Ayush (10) and daughter Amy (7) on Wednesday. Family members said that deceased Tej Pratap Singh's brother-in-law, software engineer Satyam Singh, a resident of Kanpur, who also lives in New Jersey city of the US, was the first to inform the software engineer's sister Vineeta and brother Rajendra about the incident back in India.

Singh said that the police and detective agencies have seized the entire house and are investigating the case. The family said that the incident was also confirmed from the Indian Embassy. Jalaun DM Rajesh Pandey and SP Dr. Iraj Raja reached the house of the victim's family. The officials consoled the victim's family and promised to provide all possible help to get the bodies back home.