Kushinagar: A team of women cops from four police stations arrested a suspected cow smuggler, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on him, following an encounter. The suspect, accused in several cases, was shot in the leg during a retaliatory firing by the police.

The incident took place in Ramkola police station area. The accused, Imamul alias Bihari, a resident of Parsauni Khurd of Ramkola police station area was on the run for many days. Imamul has over a dozen of cases lodged against him in Kushinagar, Gorakhpur and Sant Kabirnagar police stations.

Police had been searching for Imamul for a long time but he had been avoiding arrest so far. Acting on a tip-off, a team was set up with women police officers from four police stations. Led by inspector Suman Singh of Barwan Patti police station, the team comprised sub inspector Princey Pandey of Khadda police station, sub inspector Chanda Yadav of Kotwali Padrauna, constable Sangeeta Yadav and constable Priyanka Singh.

On information that the accused is near the Mehdiganj Amdaria canal in Ramkola police station area, the special team reached the spot on Thursday night. Seeing the area being cordoned off, the accused tried to escape and shot at the team. In a retaliatory firing, the accused was shot in the leg and he fell down. Police arrested him and recovered a pistol, cartridges and a bike from the spot.