UP SOCIAL WORKER MOVES NHRC AGAINST MANIPUR CM OVER VIDEO INCIDENT

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A social worker and RTI activist has filed a petition at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and other senior officials over incidents of violence and crime against women in the state.

Danish Khan, director of the DK Foundation Freedom and Justice organisation and resident of Shaan Marriage Hall of Model Colony said that Manipur is burning and there has been several incidents of violence and murder. The viral video of two women being paraded naked by a mob is barbaric and has shocked the entire country, he said.

"Women are being tortured and assaulted under police protection. This is highly condemnable and there should be a strong protest against it. Ours is a democratic country where we don't tolerate such treatment of women. The chief minister and all officials should be made accountable for such incidents of crime and violence," Khan said.

He said that apart from the chief minister, he has named the principal secretary and the director general of police in his petition. "I have filed a case at NHRC against the CM and other officials and action will be taken against them," he added.

Meanwhile, situation in Manipur remained tense even as one more person was arrested in connection with the viral video incident. Manipur Police has launched a search operation for the remaining suspects who were seen in the viral video.

The chief minister has said that he is personally monitoring the search operation while sit-in demonstrations were held in many places. Till now, five persons, including the prime suspect have been arrested in connection with their involvement in the case.