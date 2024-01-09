UP SIBLINGS SUFFOCATE TO DEATH AS FAMILY FALLS ASLEEP AFTER LIGHTING FIRE

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Two siblings, aged 7 and 8, died of asphyxiation during sleep and their parents fell ill after the family lit a fire inside the room last night to beat the cold in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Anshika (8) and Krishna (7). The family hails from Mailani Nagar Panchayat of Lakhimpur Kheri district. According to Mailani police station officer the incident took place on Monday night when the family was asleep after lighting a fire inside their room in Ward no 12 in Khutar Road of Idgah in Mailani.

Mailani inspector Pankaj Tripathi said the incident came to light this morning after the residents of the locality noticed that there was no movement inside the house and informed the police. When police reached the spot, they found the door locked from inside and despite repeatedly knocking, no one responded.

After they broke open the lock, police found the family of four lying unconscious inside a room. All four were rushed to the CHC Mailana where doctors declared the two siblings dead. The condition of the couple, Ramesh Lohar (42) and Renu (40) was stated to be critical and they were referred to the district hospital for further medical intervention.