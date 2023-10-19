UP SI SUSPENDED FOR SPEAKING WITH WOMAN COMPLAINANT IN UNDIGNIFIED MANNER

Bijnor (UP): A police sub-inspector here has been suspended for allegedly speaking in an "undignified manner" with a woman complainant during a probe into a rape and harassment case she filed against her in-laws, officials said Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the woman on Wednesday presented an audio recording in which Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Gautam was purportedly speaking in an "undignified manner" with her. The complaint was found to be true when the matter was probed by a female sub-inspector, the SP said.

Gautam, an SI at the Haldaur Police Station, was later suspended and the probe was handed over to an internal cell, Jadaun said. The SP further said the woman had lodged a complaint of rape and harassment against her in-laws on September 12. It was during the probe of this case that the sub-inspector had allegedly spoken to the woman in an undignified manner on the phone which she had recorded.