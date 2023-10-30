UP SCHOOL VAN HIT BY BUS 3 CHILDREN AND DRIVER DIE ON SPOT 16 OTHERS HOSPITALISED

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): Three children and the driver of the school van died whereas 16 others sustained injuries after their vehicle got hit by a speeding bus in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Monday, police said. Among the injured, five children are stated to be in serious condition.

The incident took place near Naviganj in Usawa area under Badaun police station area when the van carrying around 20 children was on way to school. The injured were rushed to Badaun Medical College and District Hospital. Doctors said that the death toll may increase.

On getting information about the accident, District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police reached Badaun District Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured. They asked the doctors to treat the injured children on priority basis.

Badaun DM Manoj Kumar said that the school van rammed into a bus that headed from the opposite direction this morning. The driver and three students travelling in the school van died on the spot and further information is being collected about the accident, Kumar said.

"The injured are being treated and their relatives have been informed. According to an eyewitness the bus was not being driven by its driver but another man and the accident is likely to have occurred due to this. The matter is being investigated," the DM said.