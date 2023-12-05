Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): Wife of a constable in the district jail in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district has won Rs 1 crore on My11Circle, a popular online fantasy gaming platform along with a Royal Enfield and an iPhone.

Archana Tripathi, wife of Devesh Mishra are overjoyed to receive the prize money and the gifts. When Archana, a resident of Deoria came to know about her achievement on Sunday, her joy had no limit. Apart from the money, she received an iPhone and a Royal Enfield Bullet as bonus. Archana said she had no idea that luck would favour her in such a way that she would turn into a millionaire overnight.

There is a wave of happiness in the family. Relatives and friends have come to the couple's residence congratulating her and greetings have flooded her message box.

Archana started playing on the online gaming app since 2022. "I became interested in the game as I started getting profits by small investments. I had never expected to become a millionaire by playing online games," Archana said.

Devesh is posted as a reserve personnel in the District Jail of Sant Kabir Nagar district and attends duty from here. Archana looks after the household work and is also interested in playing online sports with the help of her husband.