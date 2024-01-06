UP RUCKUS AT HEALTH MEETING 1 HOSPITALISED

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): Ruckus at a health department meeting in the district on Friday caused a minor heart attack to a senior medical officer who was a witness to his senior (CMO) being humiliated by the CDO in the presence of other officers. The officer was admitted to a hospital.

The meeting headed by CS Jaidev, CDO of the district took an ugly turn when the medical officer was hurled with abuses. Tension exacerbated and it led to the indisposition of Additional CMO (AN Trigut).

An upset and embarrassed Ramashankar Tripathi (CMO) left the meeting in a huff. Following the pandemonium, the medical officers in-charge of all the 14 CHCs of the district met the Divisional Commissioner and lodged their complaint.

Jaidev was holding a meeting with Tripathi, Trigut and other officers. It was during the course of the meeting that all hell broke loose when Jaidev slammed Tripathi with other around taken aback. The situation came to such a fuss that Trigut suffered a minor heart attack and he had to be hospitalised.

Not ready to take things lying down, the CMO instructed his colleagues to take the matter to the district met Divisional Commissioner Akhilesh Singh and lodge a complaint.

Tripathi later said that all the MOICs of the district would put in their papers en masse in protest against the abject humiliation meted out to him. he alleged that the CDO insulted him at the meeting.