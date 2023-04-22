Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh In view of the suspected threat issued by terror outfit AlQaeda to take revenge for the killings of gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh s Prayagrag on April 15 the police stepped up a vigil for three shooters who are currently in police remand The three accused Luvlesh Tiwari Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya in the guise of journalists fired bullets at Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Both were killed on the spot Three accused have been currently lodged in Prayagraj Police Lines The trio has been taken on police remand for further questioning The police remand will end on April 23 around 5 pm The terrorist organisation in a sevenpage booklet has issued warnings that those responsible for targeting Muslims in Uttar Pradesh will not be spared The booklet was issued on April 21 Hence in the wake of the threat security has been beefed up at Prayagraj Police Lines Visitors entering the Police Lines are frisked by the policemen Also read UP advocate receives threatening letter from Umesh Pal murder accused Guddu MuslimMeanwhile warnings issued by AlQaeda the police in Rajasthan stepped up vigil in the state In view of the threat the Rajasthan police headquarters Intelligence Bureau AntiTerrorist Squad and Special Operation Group have been asked to remain vigilant Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said The security agencies in the state are on an alert mode Policemen have been deployed in sensitive areas of the state We are also trying to ascertain whether the terrorist outfit AlQaeda had issued a threat or some other organisation