UP POLICE INSPECTOR SUSPENDED FOR TALKING TO RAPE VICTIM IN OBSCENE MANNER TWO AUDIO CLIPS OF CONVERSATION WENT VIRAL

Sambhal: A police inspector, probing a gang-rape case, has been suspended for allegedly asking inappropriate questions to the teenage rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The move was taken after two audio clips surfaced on social media wherein the inspector was found speaking to the rape survivor in an obscene manner.

Also, the survivor's family submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police accusing the inspector of conniving with the accused and speaking to the victim in an obscene manner. Following which, the SP suspended inspector Ashok Kumar and the investigations of the gang-rape case were handed over to an ASP ranked officer.

In June, the rape survivor had lodged a complaint against five persons in Gunnaur police station. The case was handed over to Kumar, who was posted at Gunnaur police station for investigation. The victim's family alleged that Kumar asked obscene questions to the girl several times during the interrogations on the pretext of preparing his report.

The family also alleged that the inspector asked many inappropriate questions to the victim about her medical test which was not possible for her to answer. Two audios of such conversations have gone viral. One audio is of 1 minute 58 seconds and the other is of 1 minute 10 seconds.

The family further accused the inspector of conniving with the accused and pressurising the victim to name two of the accused instead of five in her complaint. This apart, several serious allegations were leveled against the inspector of not recording the statements of the witnesses correctly.

Based on the complaint of the family, SP Sambhal, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, suspended Kumar with immediate effect and handed over the investigations of the case to ASP Shrish Chandra.