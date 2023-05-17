Meth lab run by foreign gang busted, Rs 300 crore drugs recovered

Noida: In a real-life avatar of the popular drama series 'Breaking Bad', the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday busted a meth laboratory set up by foreign nationals inside a three-storey house in Greater Noida and arrested nine people of African origin while seizing from them 46 kg of Methamphetamine estimated to be worth Rs 200 crore in the international market.

Methamphetamine or Meth is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is usually sold as pills, powders, or chunky crystals called crystal meth.

"The methamphetamine recovered is in the white, purest form. The nine foreigners were staying on rent in a house located in Sector Theta 2 of Greater Noida," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said. "Police have also seized raw material which could have been used to produce methamphetamine worth Rs 100 crore more," she said.

Acting on specific inputs, the police were trying to trace the whereabouts of the nine arrested foreigners. "The arrested persons were involved in manufacturing high-grade Methamphetamine drugs. They were maintaining international standards while making meth drugs. We have recovered manufacturing appliances used in making drugs at the commercial level. Distillation and boiling units and solutions for making processed and semi-processed drugs were recovered from the spot," the officer said.

"We have recovered the purest form of white meth drugs weighing 46kg. Apart from this, raw and brown meth in large quantities were seized during the raid. We have recovered ready drug solutions in the gallons. The chemicals used in processing the high-grade international quality drugs were also impounded," she added

"Processed drugs valued at Rs 200 crore in the international market were recovered. The value of semi-processed or brown meths was estimated to be Rs 100 crores. Hence the value of processed and semi-processed drugs recovered from the place could be around Rs 300 crores," said the police commissioner.

