UP POLICE ARREST TWO FOR BRANDISHING PISTOL DURING RELIGIOUS PROCESSION

A Kanwariya brandishing pistol in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A Kanwariya and his associate were arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Monday for brandishing a countrymade pistol during the religious procession undertaken on motorcycles. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. After noticing the video on social media, police swung into action and arrested Pankaj Srivastava and his accomplice Maqbool. Sources said that a religious procession was undertaken in Puranpur town on Monday by the members of a Hindu organization. The ritual of offering holy water (Jalabhishek) was performed at Tretanath temple. Several devotees riding on bikes after fetching holy water from Sharda river went for Jalabhishek at Tretanath temple. A large contingent of the police force was deputed as a precautionary measure all along the Yatra route. The police heaved a sigh of relief after the religious procession passed off peacefully.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, ASP Anil Kumar Yadav said, "A youth was arrested for brandishing an illegal firearm. A video of the incident went viral on social media. After filing the case under the relevant sections of the IPC, the accused and his friend will be sent to jail. The legal process to send the duo to jail was underway."

Brandishing of traditional weapons and firearms has become a common feature nowadays. Despite strict action against the culprits such activities were often reported from various parts of the country. People during wedding processions or birthday parties organise the celebratory firing. During the celebratory firing, several untoward incidents were reported leading to deaths also or grievous injuries to people.