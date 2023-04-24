Lucknow Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has hit out at the Opposition Samajwadi Party SP and its supremo Akhilesh Yadav through music In its new campaign song BJP has come up with a parody titled Gunde pukarte hain Akhilesh aaiye and alleged of utter lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh during Akhilesh Yadav s regime This is apparently a parody of Yadav s campaign song titled Janata pukarti hain Akhilesh aaiye released last year BJP s newly released campaign song which the party posted on Twitter shows visuals of Muzaffaranagar riots and violence while making reference to gangsterturned politicians Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed who was recently shot in police custody in Prayagraj In a montage of visuals Yadav is seen holding tonti taps referring to the allegations of tap water theft during SP s regime There are also visuals of riots violence and women being harassed on the streets It shows Yadav meeting Mukhtar Ansari Atiq Ahmed and Gayatri Prajapati Launching an attack on the SP chief and calling SP a party of goons the song goes on like Gunde pukarte hai Akhilesh aaiye dangon mein phirse UP ko wapas jalaiye goons are calling upon Akhilesh Yadav so as to ensure that the state returns to lawlessness In a reference to the nexus between Yadav and Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed the lyrics are Apradiyon ko neta banaya tumhi ne tha Atiq aur Mukhtar ka uddhar tumhi se tha you made the criminals politicians and gangsters like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed are supported by YadavIn the song the BJP has accused SP of looting Uttar Pradesh and shattering dreams of socialist leader Jayprakash Narayan JP It went on asking Akhilesh to return so that sisters of the state who were currently safe are once again pushed into danger Also Read Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for giving tickets to turncoats meeting with Nitish Kumar scheduled todayCondemning BJP for the song SP spokesperson IP Singh took to Twitter to appeal to the Supreme Court and the High Court to take cognizance of the hateful propaganda of the saffron party Singh also demanded that an FIR be filed against the BJP state president Also he requested Twitter to close down BJP s social media account immediately State BJP social media cell incharge Ankit Singh Chandel alleged that during the regime of SP government goons roamed around fearlessly and was complete anarchy in the state Echoing him BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the way the mafias were getting protection under Akhilesh government makes the song perfect