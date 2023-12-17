UP NEIGHBOURS THRASH WOMAN FOR URINATING NEAR HOUSE IN SHAHJAHANPUR

Shahjahanpur (UP): A 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly thrashed by her neighbours for allegedly urinating near their house here, police said on Sunday.

The neighbours allegedly hit the woman on her private parts using an iron rod due to which she fainted, they said. The incident took place in a village in Ram Chandra Mission police station area after the victim allegedly urinated in a drain near her house, and had a dispute over it with her neighbours, Circle Officer BS Veer Kumar said.