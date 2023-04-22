UP MAN TWO SONS VENTURE INTO WELL FOR MOTOR INSTALLATION DIE AFTER INHALING POISONOUS GAS

Hamirpur Uttar Pradesh Three people died of suffocation due to suspected inhalation of poisonous gas at Mawai Khurd village in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh The tragic incident took place in the Khanna police station area of the district Police said that the deceased were identified as a father and his two sons The trio had entered the well for installation of a pump set for irrigating farmland According to sources father Virendra Kumar Verma 58 his sons Devendra Kumar 28 and Chandra Prakash 23 belonging to Mawai Khurd in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh entered the well for installing a motor inside the well for irrigating the farmland When their voice was not heard for a long time the elder brother of Virendra Ram Karan became alarmed When Ram Karan called out their names there was no response Ram Karan alerted fellow villagers The villagers then took them out from the well in critical condition and rushed the trio to the nearest Community Health Centre CHC The doctors declared them brought dead Also read Haryana Four workers die of suffocation after inhaling poisonous gas in septic tankUpon receiving information Maudaha Kotwali police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital After completing the legal formalities the bodies were kept at the hospital mortuary for postmortem Maudaha Kotwali police station SHO Hemant Mishra said The three people died while cleaning the well at their village Doctors declared them brought dead at Maudaha CHC The exact cause of death will be known after postmortem examination