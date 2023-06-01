UP MAN THROWS NEWBORN GIRL ON HOSPITAL FLOOR WANTED SON

Pilibhit: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his newborn baby girl by throwing her on the floor of the hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. Reason: He wanted a son.

The incident took place in Khanka locality under Puranpur police station area. The accused, identified as Farhan is a resident Sirsa village. He married Shabbo eight years back. The couple has two daughters. The accused wanted a son to take the family ahead, family sources said. Relatives said after the accused's wife gave birth to a daughter for the third time, he was angry at both his wife and the newborn. The accused killed the newborn and allegedly threatened his wife to kill her as well.

Police said Shabbo was admitted to the hospital following labour pain five days back and gave birth to a daughter on May 28. The newborn had some health issues and on advice of doctors, was admitted to a nearby children's hospital for treatment.

When Farhan reached that hospital to see the newborn, his sister-in-law Sunaina handed the baby to him. On seeing the baby girl, Farhan became angry and in a fit of rage threw her on the floor of the hospital. The newborn suffered severe injuries. The family members took her to Lucknow for treatment but she succumbed to her injuries on way to the hospital. The newborn's death has left Shabbo in grief.

After the incident, Shabbo's mother Nasreen filed a complaint at Puranpur police station demanding action against her son-in-law. The complainant said that her son-in-law had even threatened to kill her daughter. Inspector Crime Umesh Kumar posted in Puranpur said that a complaint in this connection has been received and the matter is being investigated.