UP MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL ON HAND CART AFTER FAILING TO GET AMBULANCE DIES

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died for want of timely medical treatment after the ambulance helpline number allegedly did not respond and he had to be taken on a hand cart to the hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. The health department has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The man, a resident of Patiali Gate, ran a vegetable stall in the nearby market. He felt uncomfortable on Monday and returned home. His son, Aman said that his father was made to sit on the bed and asked as to what had happened to him. He was trying to explain his discomfort when he suddenly fell from the bed and became unconscious, Aman added.

The family members made calls to 108 for ambulance thrice but they were told that no services were available in their location. They also tried to arrange some other means to carry him to the hospital but failed, Aman claimed.

Finally, the man was rushed to the hospital on a hand cart. They straightaway went to the emergency ward but it was already 1 pm by then. When doctors came to check on the man, they declared him brought dead. Aman said that his father could have been saved had to received a timely medical care.

After the case was brought to the notice of the health department, an inquiry was ordered. CMO Dr. Umesh Tripathi confirmed that the patient reached the medical college on a hand cart.