UP MAN KILLS WIFE IN FIROZABAD TIES TO PASS IT OFF AS ELECTROCUTION

Firozabad: A man from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad allegedly shot his wife dead and then tried to pass it off as an accident. The man was arrested after the post mortem report revealed the cause of death to be bullet injury. Police said that investigations are underway and the accused is being interrogated.

The incident took place in Tundla city in Firozabad. The accused, Uday Pratap Singh, a chartered accountant in Etah, who was already married, fell in love with Mamta and married her two years back without divorcing his first wife. Tundla police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Mamta was pressurising Uday to divorce his first wife and this led to frequent quarrels between the two. "Prima facie it seems that Uday got angered with Mamta's pestering and killed her. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail," he said.

According to police, the accused took the deceased to a private hospital on Tuesday and told that she fell unconscious due to an electric shock. After examining her, doctors declared her brought dead. After police reached the hospital, they sent the body for post mortem.

Police said that initially as per the deceased's husband it was felt that it was a case of electrocution but post mortem report revealed that her husband had lied to mislead them. The post mortem report that was issued on Wednesday stated that a bullet was found in the woman's chest. Following which, the woman's husband was arrested and taken into custody, police said.

