UP MAN KILLS MOTHER OVER HER QUARRELS WITH HIS WIFE

Kanpur: A man killed his mother after being reportedly disturbed over her regular quarrels with his wife. He later dialed 112 informing police of the crime. Naubasta police arrested both the accused and his wife.

The deceased, identified as Munni Devi, lived with her younger son Ajay and daughter-in-law Roshni in Rajiv Nagar Colony under Naubasta police station area. Her elder son Vijay lives with his wife and children in a rented house nearby. Vijay said after seeing people running towards his mother's house last night, he too went there. When he reached the house he saw his mother lying near the gate with head injuries.

Ajay said there used to be frequent fights between his wife Roshni and his mother. Likewise everyday, when he came home on Sunday evening, he saw that a quarrel was going on between the two. He said that he was fed up with the quarrels and got angry. He picked up an iron rod and hit her mother's head. Munni Devi fell on the ground in an unconscious state and blood started oozing out from her head. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Neighbours said that fights were common between Munni Devi and Roshni, who would allegedly abuse her mother-in-law. They said that even Ajay used to fight with his mother.

ADCP South Ankita Sharma, who reached the spot with a team from Naubasta police station said they reached the spot after getting information of the murder of an elderly woman. "The accused Ajay has been taken into custody. Along with him, we are interrogating his wife," Sharma said.