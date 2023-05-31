UP MAN BASED IN DUBAI SUMMONED BY AGRA POLICE FAMILY IN SHOCK

Agra: Police have issued summons against a man hailing from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and working in Dubai describing him as a danger to public peace even as the family have flayed the police summons, sources said. A strange case has come to light in Sadar police station area under the jurisdiction of the Agra Commissionerate Police.

It is learnt that the station head at the Sadar police station has summoned to one Shailendra Singh alias Jat, a resident of Agra asking him to appear at the police station while describing as a “threat” to public tranquility. The summons to Singh have shocked the family and the locals alike. Reacting to the police summons, Singh's family termed them as unjustified.

The family said that Singh had no crime record as he went to Dubai in Apr. this year where he is doing a job. The family has appealed to the DCP and the Police Commissioner to look into the matter. It is speculated that the summons might have been issued against Singh in connection with a case related to an assault registered under SC/ST Act in Sadar police station in 2019.

But former councilor Gajendra Singh, resident of Deori Road, Himachal Colony of Sadar police station area said that the summons to Singh in that case, too, were unjustified as he was not in UP at the time. The former councilor Gajendra Singh on Tuesday complained to the police commissioner's office in this regard.

DCP City Vikas Kumar has ordered an inquiry in the matter.