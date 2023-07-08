UP MAN AWARDED LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR RAPING DAUGHTER FOR FOUR YEARS IMPREGNATING HER SEVERAL TIMES GIVING ABORTION PILLS

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A fast track court in Uttar Pradesh awarded life imprisonment to a man for repeatedly raping his daughter over four years, impregnating her multiple times and then forcing her to take abortion pills.

On August 18, 2020, the 21-year-old girl had filed a complaint in this regard against her father in Bilaspur police station. The Rampur Fast Track Court ADJ Poonam Kanwai sentenced the father to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Commenting on the judgement, the judge asked when the protector himself becomes the assaulter then who will protect the daughters in the society. The complainant said that her father had been raping her for a long time and on the basis of which, police arrested the accused while conducting the girl's medical test, public prosecutor Saurabh Kumar said.

The girl said that her mother had died a long time back and her father had thrown out her elder brother out of the house. Her father had remarried but her step mother was mentally challenged. She complained that her father had been raping her over the past four years. She said that she was impregnated by her father several times and was also given abortion pills by him.

The lawyer said that one day when the man attempted to rape his daughter, the latter came out of the house screaming. The survivor's brother, who was working in the neighboring dairy rushed to the spot and the neighbours also gathered there after hearing the girl's screams. Unable to bear the torture further, the girl went to the police station and filed a complaint against her father.

Since then, the trial was going in Rampur Fast Track Court 1. The prosecution presented 10 witnesses during the trial.