UP MAN ATTEMPTS SELF IMMOLATION AS WEDDING CALLED OFF

Shamli: A 27-year-old man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire after his fiancé cancelled their wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. The youth suffered serious burn injuries and was taken to the district hospital.

The incident took place infront of the women's police station in Shamli last evening. According to the police the youth, identified as Vinay, a resident of Usmanpur village, was in a relationship with a woman, who works in a textile showroom in Shamli located in front of the women's police station.

The woman asked Vinay to meet her in front of her showroom last evening. When Vinay arrived, the woman told him that she could not marry him as she was in debt. This angered Vinay and he attempted suicide by setting himself on fire.

Police personnel rushed out of the police station and finally managed to douse the flames after a lot of effort. Then, the man was rushed to Shamli District Hospital for treatment. Doctors referred him to a specialty hospital seeing his critical condition.

