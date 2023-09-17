UP MAN ARRESTED IN LOVE JIHAD CASE IN ALIGARH

Aligarh: In another case of alleged 'love jihad' in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a woman complained that a man married her posing as a Hindu and has now driven her out of the house with her daughter. The man has been arrested and a case has been filed in this regard, police said.

The complainant, a resident of Civil Lines police station area alleged that while studying in Aligarh Muslim University, a man befriended her by posing as a Hindu. Despite her family's objections, she married the man. Two years after her marriage, she found out that he had concealed his identity before her.

The man, was in the drama club of AMU and identified himself as Guppy. He used to visit the temple with her and gradually the girl fell in love with him. They got married in 2016. The girl told police that the accused owned many houses in the city but lived with her in a rented apartment. While staying with him, the woman came to know that the man's name was not Guppy but Azim Hussain Khan.

The woman said that initially the man allowed her to follow her own religion but his attitude changed later. She said that he kept insulting Hindus in front of her and stopped her from celebrating Hindu festivals. Soon he stopped her from visiting the temple and started pressurising her to change her religion.

Later, the man started torturing her. She had also made a video of the torture and submitting it to police. When the matter came to light, she was kept imprisoned and tortured at home.

She said that her relationship with the man worsened after she gave birth to a daughter. A week ago, she was dragged out of her house with her daughter.

Civil Line circle officer Ashok Kumar Singh said the man has been arrested on the basis of the woman's complaint. After investigation, necessary legal action will be taken against the man.

Meanwhile, the Karni Sena has demanded strict action against the accused. Karni Sena national vice president Mukesh Rawal, who reached Civil Lines police station with the victim, said that he had received a letter about the complaint of love jihad from state president Mahendra Singh.

Also, women's cell state president Deep Shikha also reached the police station from Bihar. Sikha said that the victim is wandering from door-to-door for justice along with her daughter.

