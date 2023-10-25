UP MADRASA EDUCATION BOARD OBJECTS TO BASIC EDUCATION DEPARTMENT SERVING NOTICES ON MADRASAS

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board on Wednesday took strong exception to the basic education department serving notices on some madrasas in districts such as Muzaffarnagar and termed the action "illegal".

"Only the minority welfare department has the right to inspect madrasas and the interference of the basic education department is creating an uncomfortable situation in madrasas," board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said in a statement. Acting on certain complaints, the basic education department has recently sent notices to more than 12 unrecognised madrasas in Muzaffarnagar and asked them on what basis they are running the institute without registration.

It has also been stated in the notice that if the madrasas do not respond and continue to operate, a fine of Rs 10,000 per day will be imposed on them. In the statement, the madrasa education board chairman said, "Under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council Act 2004/Regulations 2016, any official of any department other than the minority welfare department will neither conduct an inspection nor issue notice."