Lucknow: A youth, claiming to be the son of a judge, misbehaved with traffic police after his a car was towed from a no-parking zone in Hazratganj intersection on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video the youth, wearing a mask, is seen creating a ruckus and threatening traffic police cops of dire consequences if his car is not returned. He threatened the cops that he would slap them, get them imprisoned and they would have to spend the rest of their lives behind the bars. "You will get four slaps if you don't release my car. Will you like to be slapped here or at the police station? Talk to whoever you want but I want my car released right now," the youth is seen shouting at the cops.

When the cops tell him to speak to the joint commissioner of police, he said that he would not speak to anyone because he had to leave immediately.

Earlier, the traffic police cops had made an announcement informing people that it is a no-parking zone and asked them to shift their vehicles elsewhere. A few minutes later, the youth arrived at the spot inquiring about his car. It was learnt that the cops told the youth to pay Rs 1100 for parking the car in no-parking zone. The youth told the cops how could they dare to tow the car as it had a "district judge" sticker on it. Finally, senior officials intervened and the matter was settled after he paid the fine.

The Lucknow Police has declared 11 areas in the city as no-parking zones and if any vehicle is found parked at these spots then it is towed by the department.