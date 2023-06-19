Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : Two killed an intermediate student when he went partying at a friend's house late on Saturday night in the Gomtinagar area. The murder was committed in a dispute over just one thousand rupees. The deceased was identified as Akash Kashyap (19 years), a student of class 12.

The victim was stabbed 12 times with a knife. He was immediately taken to Lohia Hospital by his friends. Doctors referred the student to KGMU Trauma Center when his condition turned critical. Akash died during treatment there. A murder case was registered on the complaint of the student's father. Both the accused who carried out the incident are absconding. Three police teams have been deployed to arrest the killers.

Puri-seller Jagdish lives with his family in the Sanjay Gandhipuram area, ​​Ghazipur. His son Akash Kashyap was a class 12 student at St Peter's School. According to him, Akash's friend Jai, who lives nearby, came to their house at 10 o'clock on Saturday night. He took his son Akash with him to a party.

Avneesh, who lives near the Jugauli railway crossing in Gomti Nagar, invited four of his friends home for a party. Four people including Akash, Abhay, and Avneesh attended this party. In the middle of the party, Abhay asked for one thousand rupees from Akash and a dispute started between the two regarding this very money. The friends pacified the matter in the midst of the party, but after some time Abhay suddenly took a knife and attacked Akash several times. Akash was seriously injured in this. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died.

Akash's father said that his son's birthday was on 24th June and he had promised to buy his son a bike. But, before the birthday, Akash is now more. On the murder, ADCP Syed Ali Abbas said that the police control room was informed about the incident at 6 am. After this, the body was sent for postmortem.

On the complaint of father Jagdish, a case has been registered against Abhay Pratap Singh and Devansh. Accused Abhay escaped from the spot and a police search is on for him. The location of the accused has been tracked in Lakhimpur Kheri. On the basis of that a police team is sent there.