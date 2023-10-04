UP IAS OFFICER ABHISHEK SINGH QUITS SERVICE TO PURSUE ACTING CAREER

Lucknow: IAS officer of 2011 batch Abhishek Singh, who grabbed headlines after being removed as the election observer in Gujarat last year, has resigned from his service to pursue his acting passion, sources said. The IAS officer's resignation comes seven months after he was suspended from his service for his Instagram post of his visit to Gujarat as election observer. Post his removal from election duty during the Gujarat assembly election, Singh had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Though I believe there's nothing wrong in this post. A public servant, in a car bought by public's money, reporting for public duty, with public officials, communicating it to the public. It is neither publicity nor a stunt."

The Election Commission removed him from observer duty on 18 November 2022 due to his conduct not being appropriate. After being removed as Gujarat election officer, Singh was suspended from his service. IAS officer Abhishek Singh is the husband of IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal. Highly placed sources in the appointment department have said that Singh has resigned from his post in order to pursue a career in films.

Abhishek was given deputation in Delhi Government for three years in the year 2015. In the year 2018, the deputation period was extended for two more years, but during this time, he also went on medical leave. The Delhi government later sent him back to the parent cadre UP on 19 March 2020. He joined UP on 30 June 2022.