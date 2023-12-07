UP groom reaches wedding venue in unique 'helicopter car'
Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): A unique wedding procession has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district where the groom arrived at the venue in a 'helicopter car'.
The incident took place in Nautanwa of Maharajganj district on Wednesday. A huge crowd gathered around the 'helicopter looking car' to have a glimpse of this innovative vehicle. A video of the 'helicopter car' has also gone viral on social media.
Matiyaz Ahmed, a resident of Siddharth Nagar district, was married in Nautanwa town of Maharajganj district on Wednesday. Imtiaz said he dreamt of going to his marriage in a helicopter. Even though getting a helicopter is impossible, he got hold of a car that looked very similar to a helicopter.
The unique vehicle had the rotary wing or blade fixed on its top along with a tail boom giving it a helicopter-like appearance and an air travel experience.
"As soon as I saw the car I liked it because it was just like a helicopter plying on the road. I decided to book it for my wedding day. Riding this car to the wedding venue yesterday was like fulfilled a long cherished dream of mine," Imtiaz said.
While the groom's procession headed from Siddharth Nagar to Nautanwa, passersby stopped to take a look of the vehicle. Some people even got busy capturing videos of the vehicle and many others came forward to take selfies with it.
The owner of the unique vehicle said that ever since he has remodeled his car, bookings have increased. "People are ready to pay any amount of money to book this car," the owner said.