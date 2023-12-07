UP GROOM REACHES WEDDING VENUE IN UNIQUE HELICOPTER CAR

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): A unique wedding procession has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district where the groom arrived at the venue in a 'helicopter car'.

The incident took place in Nautanwa of Maharajganj district on Wednesday. A huge crowd gathered around the 'helicopter looking car' to have a glimpse of this innovative vehicle. A video of the 'helicopter car' has also gone viral on social media.

Matiyaz Ahmed, a resident of Siddharth Nagar district, was married in Nautanwa town of Maharajganj district on Wednesday. Imtiaz said he dreamt of going to his marriage in a helicopter. Even though getting a helicopter is impossible, he got hold of a car that looked very similar to a helicopter.

The unique vehicle had the rotary wing or blade fixed on its top along with a tail boom giving it a helicopter-like appearance and an air travel experience.

"As soon as I saw the car I liked it because it was just like a helicopter plying on the road. I decided to book it for my wedding day. Riding this car to the wedding venue yesterday was like fulfilled a long cherished dream of mine," Imtiaz said.

While the groom's procession headed from Siddharth Nagar to Nautanwa, passersby stopped to take a look of the vehicle. Some people even got busy capturing videos of the vehicle and many others came forward to take selfies with it.