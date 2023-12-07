Meerut: In a strange turn of events, a girl from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffaranagar, who was eloping with a youth from Rajasthan's Jaipur, landed up at the police station. Police informed their parents, who came and took them back to their homes.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Mawana police station area. On request of the girl's parents, police did not register any case while the youth gave a written assurance promising never to contact the girl in future.

The two met on social media and fell in love with each other. They decided to spend their lives together and so planned to run away from their homes. The youth came from Jaipur to the girl's village in Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar. After the girl sneaked out of her house, they boarded a cab and left.

The cab driver became suspicious about the young couple after hearing their conversation. He took his car straight to the Mawana police station and started creating a loud noise outside. Hearing the commotion, police personnel came and saw a car parked outside the police station with a young couple inside. The driver informed police that he felt the couple was running away from their homes.

The police immediately brought the two inside the police station and began interrogating them. Both said that they had actually escaped from their houses to stay with each other. The youth said that he was a resident of Jaipur and did odd jobs there.

Mawana police station in-charge Subhash Kumar Singh said that both their families were informed. The girl's family said her marriage has been fixed some days later. Both the parties talked about the matter and the girl's family appealed not to file any case.

The youth's family apologised to the girl's family and assured them that their son would never contact the girl in future. Also, the youth submitted a written assurance to police in this regard.

Singh said that the girl's family thanked the cab driver while the girl accepted her mistake and apologised. "No complaint has been lodged by any party and issue was settled amicably between the two families," he said.