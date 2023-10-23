Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): A strange case has surfaced from Firozabad wherein a girl allegedly trapped another girl by posing as a boy and duping her of Rs 45,000 along with posting her objectionable photographs on social media.

Later, the victim was allegedly beaten up by the accused and her family members when she went to meet her. The victim lodged a police complaint after learning about the accused's identity. An FIR was registered against the accused, her mother and brother on Sunday.

Preeti (name changed), told police that she met the accused while studying in ITI College in Shikohabad in 2022. The accused, Mandvi, told Preeti that she was actually a boy and was disguising herself as a girl. Mandavi told that her real name was Manav Yadav and since Mandvi was ill, she was attending college on her behalf as a girl. She also showed some documents to Preeti substantiating that she was actually Manav. Preeti mistook Mandvi for Manav fell in love with her.

In her complaint, Preeti said that Mandvi alias Manav told her that he is currently undergoing training in the Army but wants to leave his job for her sake. Manav told Preeti that she had managed a job in the medical sector in Delhi but needed money for it. Preeti said she was in love with Manav and without any hesitation decided to help the latter with Rs 45,000. She gave Manav the money in three installments of Rs 15,000 each.

Later, when Preeti went to Noida to meet Manav, the latter took some objectionable photographs of her and posted on the social media. Manav lived with her family in Noida. She drove away Preeti from their house after beating her up with her mother and brother.

By this time, Preeti had found out that Manav had lied to her and was actually a girl. She immediately filed a complaint at Shikohabad police station.