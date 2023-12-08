UP GIRL MARRIES LOVER FILES PLAINT AGAINST FATHER FOR OPPOSING

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): A girl from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district married her lover on the day her wedding was scheduled with another man and then arrived at the local police station seeking protection from her family.

The incident took place in a village under Karari police station area on Thursday. The girl lodged a complaint against her father at the police station saying the latter had threatened to kill them if she continued her relationship with her lover, who is now her husband.

The girl was in love with a youth from her village and wanted to get married. After the girl's family came to know about the youth, they stopped her from meeting him. Later, they fixed her marriage with someone else.

The marriage was scheduled on Thursday. While the family was busy making arrangements for the wedding, the girl sneaked out of the house to meet her lover and got married at the nearby temple as per Hindu customs. After the marriage, the girl came to the Karari police station with her husband.

She told police that her family was against their relationship and had threatened to kill them if she married him. She said they got married and submitted a video recording of their marriage earlier at the temple.

On getting information, family members of the newly wed couple reached the police station. Circle Officer Abhishek Singh said that a video has come to his notice showing the couple getting married at a temple. Police tried to pacify both parties. "On enquiry, it has been found that both are residents of the same village in Karari area and are adults," Singh said.