UP GIRL GANGRAPED AND SET ABLAZE IN SURAT DIES IN LUCKNOW HOSPITAL

Sultanpur: A teenage student, who was earlier abducted by a youth and was set ablaze after being gangraped, succumbed to her injuries after two months of ordeal at a hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday.

At the end of January, a young man kidnapped the girl student and gang-raped her along with his accomplice after taking her to Surat. On protesting, she was burnt by the accused who poured petrol on her. She was undergoing treatment in Lucknow. Police have sent two accused to jail in this case.

Police said on January 30, the girl who belonged to Jaisinghpur Kotwali area was abducted by Mahavir alias Beere, a resident of Bahri village of Kotwali area, with the help of some others. The main abductor had taken her to Surat. On the complaint of the father, a case of kidnapping was registered against the youth and others. Two months later, on March 28, Mahavir and his associates raped the girl and when she protested, the accused poured petrol on her and burnt her.

The accused himself informed the girl's father about the incident on the phone. After this, on March 29, the victim's father met SP Somen Verma and narrated the incident. On the orders of the SP, the police team went to the hospital in Surat and brought back the girl in critical condition. Then her treatment started at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

The district SP formed three teams under the leadership of CO Prashant Singh. The teams raided Surat and other places to arrest the accused. The police arrested Mahaveer alias Beere and Dhaniram and sent them to jail. The student, who was burnt up to 60 per cent, was brought back home on May 16. When suddenly her health deteriorated on Tuesday afternoon, kin took her to Birsinghpur hospital where he died during treatment.