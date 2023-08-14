Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A girl committed suicide after the groom called off the wedding as her family failed to meet the last-minute dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. Before ending her life, the girl uploaded two videos on social media in which she explained her helpless situation and sought forgiveness from her parents for taking such a drastic step. Police said that investigations are underway.

The incident took place in Kariyamai village under Ughaiti police station area on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sapna was scheduled to marry Vikas, a resident of Baghol village under Wazirganj police station area, on April 22, 2023. But the groom, a government employee, kept postponing it. Finally, 20 days prior to the wedding, the groom cancelled it.

In the first video, the girl told that the invitation cards had already been distributed and the wedding preparations were in full swing in the house. But the groom's family kept increasing his demands. Suddenly on April 2, Vikas called up and demanded additional dowry that was beyond the means of the girl's family. The girl said that she tried to explain the situation to Vikas but the latter was adamant and instead mentally harassed her on phone.

Just before committing suicide, the girl shot another video in which she explained her helpless situation for being rejected by the groom without any fault. "The society is defaming me for being rejected and I'm unable to tolerate it any further. I tried to overcome the situation for the last four months but can no longer bear it. I will not be able to live my whole life with this stigma. Please forgive me mummy, pappa. I'm sorry. Vikas has left no other option for me," she said. She uploaded both the videos on social media.

According to Jagbir Singh, the girl's father, prior to the wedding, the groom demanded Rs 30 lakh and a car. "When we expressed our inability, he cancelled the marriage My daughter should get justice. No action has been taken by the police so far," he said.