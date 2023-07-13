UP GIRL CHANGES GENDER TO MARRY GIRLFRIEND FILES APPLICATION IN COURT TO REGISTER MARRIAGE

Bareilly: Two girls have applied to register their marriage in the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court after one of them changed gender in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The SDM has sought legal opinion to proceed with the case.

Both girls work in private companies in Bareilly. One of them hails from Badaun and the other is from Bareilly. They became friends immediately after they met each other. Soon their friendship evolved into love and they vowed to be partners throughout their lives. Despite facing objections from both families, the girls decided to tie the knot and live together as husband and wife.

One of the girls underwent a sex change surgery at a hospital. After which, they filed an application in the court of SDM Sadar for registering their marriage. After receiving the marriage registration application, SDM Sadar Pratyush Pandey has sought legal opinion from government advocates in this matter.

Pandey said the application has been filed under the Special Marriage Act. According to which, if someone wants to register his marriage here, he can give an application to the SDM. "In this case, the application has been filed after the applicant changed her gender so we have sought legal opinion. It is for the first time that such a case has come before us. We want to know the legal procedure that is involved where the applicant has undergone sex change. Whatever is to be done will be according to the rule," he said.

Earlier, in a similar case from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, a girl, who changed gender approached the court after her girlfriend refused to marry her. It was learnt that her girlfriend fell in love with someone and started maintaining distance from her. When her girlfriend refused to marry her, she approached court.