UP GIRL CHANGED GENDER BUT GIRLFRIEND DITCHED COURT ISSUES BAILABLE WARRANT AGAINST ACCUSED

Jhansi: A girl from Jhansi, who underwent sex change operation had moved court after her girlfriend denied marrying her. The court has now issued bailable warrant against the girlfriend and ordered her to appear at the next hearing on August 25.

Sana Khan was in love with Sonal Srivastava and had underwent the operation at Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on Sonal's request. She changed her name to Suhail Khan. But, Sonal refused to marry her following which she moved court. However, Sonal has failed to appear before court in the last five months.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Sohail Khan said that Sonal has got married to someone and is living in somewhere else. Sohail said Sonal took undue advantage of his love and now she and her family are constantly pressurising him to withdraw the case. They are even bribing the witnesses to change testimonies, Sohail alleged.

Sonal was arrested on January 18 and but was granted bail the next day. Sohail said that he will never forgive Sonal. "We were together for five years. Now, suddenly she ditched me for someone else," he said.

Sohail's lawyer Mahesh Chand Amlautia said that his client diligently appeared at the court hearings but Sonal did not come to the court even once. During the hearing of the case on Thursday, Amlautia raised objections saying the accused Sonal is never present in court so it was becoming difficult to proceed with the arguments. Following which, the court has ordered a bond and bail warrant of Rs 20,000 for Sonal. The next hearing of the case has been listed on August 25.