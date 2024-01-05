Mirzapur: In a shocking case of sexual assault reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 14-year-old orchestra dancer has been allegedly gang-raped by two men including the orchestra conductor's friend in Mirzapur district of the state, police said on Friday. The incident has come to light in Lalganj area of the district. A police official confirmed that the 14 year old girl living in Halia police station area of Mirzapur has been brutalized by two criminals.

According to the police official, the girl has been living with her aunt's son, an orchestra conductor, in a village in the Lalganj police station area. While staying at her relative's house, the victim girl used to go to dance in the orchestra. It is alleged that she was at her aunt's son's house on Wednesday night.

In her complaint lodged with the police station, the girl said that on Wednesday night, the two accused Jhangur and Jitendra, who are friends of her orchestra conductor relative, came drunk and gang-raped her. The victim has given a complaint to Lalganj police demanding action against the two accused.