Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Three farmers died in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Saturday morning due to suspected inhalation of the poisonous gas. The trio had entered a well to rectify a snag in the tubewell motor. They inhaled the poisonous gas and complained of breathlessness.

Following the giddiness, the three victims were rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. The police said the deceased have been identified as Hansraj, Anil and Kailash. On Saturday, one farmer entered the well to fix the problem in the tubewell. He called out the names of other two fellow farmers as he complained of breathlessness. Immediately, two others also ventured into the well to carry out the rescue operation and also felt uneasiness or breathlessness.

The incident happened at Jadaul village under Khanpur police station area of ​​the district on Saturday. Bulandshahr District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh said that the three farmers had ventured into the well to rectify a snag in the tubewell. "Three farmers namely Anil, Hansraj and Kailash of Jadaul village under Khanpur police station area had entered the well to fix a problem in the tubewell. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragedy and also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the victims' kin. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for the post-mortem."

"In this hour of crisis, the administration is standing with the deceased farmers' family. The administration has been making efforts to provide monetary assistance at the earliest. Apart from this, more financial support will follow in the coming days. Besides, I appeal to farmers through the media that they should not venture into well without the safety gear, especially in the rainy season. It is risky to go inside a well especially in the morning when the formation of poisonous gas is the maximum," Bulandshahr District Magistrate said.