UP FAMILY FORCED TO FERRY BODY ON HAND CART DUE TO LACK OF HEARSE

Firozabad: Family of a woman carried her body for cremation in a hand cart in the absence of a hearse in the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. The hospital superintendent assured to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

A video of the incident that surfaced shows a woman's body being carried on a cart by her family. The woman had suffered a cardiac arrest and died during treatment at a medical college here. In the absence of a hearse, the woman's family members carried the body on a hand cart. The incident has exposed the deplorable condition of the state health department.

Mohar, wife of Vidram, resident of Asrauli village of Etah district, suffered a heart attack on Monday. Her family took her to the Firozabad Medical College for treatment. She was admitted to the hospital's trauma centre but she died during treatment.

After her death, the woman's family wanted to take the body home and requested the emergency department staff to arrange for a hearse. The family waited for a long time but was not provided any hearse. Devendra Singh, a relative of the deceased said that despite repeated requests the hospital did not make any arrangement for a hearse or an ambulance.

"The hospital staff told us that since our village was located in another district there was no hearse to take the body there. Finally, we had no other option but to carry the body ourselves to our village," Singh said. The body was placed on a cart and the family left the hospital with it.