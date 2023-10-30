Lucknow/Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) : A wanted criminal identified as Jirendra was killed in retaliatory fire opened by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, sources said. The criminal, who was wanted in 12 cases including a robbery offence, was carrying a Rs 25,000 reward on his arrest. The encounter took place at a checkpoint set up by the police in Masoori area.

On seeing two persons arriving on a bike, the police at the checkpoint asked them to stop on Sunday late night. The duo did not follow the orders of the police but started running. They also opened fire at the police in which one officer was injured, sources said. Later, the policemen present on the scene exchanged fire in which the wanted criminal suffered fatal injuries.