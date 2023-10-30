Accused in Ghaziabad phone snatching case killed in encounter with UP police
Lucknow/Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) : A wanted criminal identified as Jirendra was killed in retaliatory fire opened by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, sources said. The criminal, who was wanted in 12 cases including a robbery offence, was carrying a Rs 25,000 reward on his arrest. The encounter took place at a checkpoint set up by the police in Masoori area.
On seeing two persons arriving on a bike, the police at the checkpoint asked them to stop on Sunday late night. The duo did not follow the orders of the police but started running. They also opened fire at the police in which one officer was injured, sources said. Later, the policemen present on the scene exchanged fire in which the wanted criminal suffered fatal injuries.
On the other hand, the other person who was riding with the criminal escaped from the spot. The injured criminal was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds received in the encounter. The deceased person was evading arrest in the snatching case in which a B Tech girl student was critically injured and later died. The accused snatched mobile phone from the student while she was travelling in an auto from which she fell receiving fatal injuries.