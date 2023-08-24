UP DRUG DEPT SEIZES LARGE QUANTITY OF MEDICINES INJECTIONS FROM NIGERIAN NATIONAL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh drug department has seized a large quantity of medicines and injections over suspicion of irregularities from a Nigerian national living in Greater Noida who wanted to send them to his country, officials said on Thursday.

The seized items include 20 different types of drugs including anti-cancer and blood-improving injections, and their samples have been taken for testing to confirm if they are adulterated, a senior drug department official said.

"The seizure was made on Wednesday from the Nigerian national who claimed to have got a prescription for these medicines. The drugs were purchased from Bhagirath Palace in Delhi and their bills have been sought from the drug dealers. The drugs and the bills are being assessed for verification, Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar told PTI.

"The bills were in the name of different people. However, the quantities of the drugs purchased was way more than prescribed. Like, if a patient required two injections, 200 injections were purchased. Similarly if four tablets were needed, four hundred tablets were bought," the officer said.

Babbar said there was a suspicion that these drugs would be sent to Nigeria for sale and the seizure was made to verify the legality of the export process and the quality of the drugs. He said there has been no arrest or police FIR in the case and any legal action would be taken only after the report of the drug test is received by his department.

The Nigerian national from whom the drugs were seized lives in Sector Gamma 1 of Greater Noida.The drug seizure comes months after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the licence of Noida-based Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup was believed to have led to the death of several children in Uzbekistan. (PTI)