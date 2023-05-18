Aligarh: A 5-year-old child from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh got a new lease of life after doctors at a private hospital in Aligarh removed a 12 kg tumor from his stomach Aligarh, officials said on Thursday. The rare surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by Surgeon Sanjay Bhargava. While confirming the development, Dr Sanjay Bhargava said that there was a tumor weighing about 12 kg in the minor child's stomach, which is medically known as cystic teratoma.

Dr Bhargava expressed apprehension that the child might have had the tumour since childhood, which was not known to his family members. Over time, the tumor gradually became large leading to a disorder, he said. He said that a team of four doctors was involved in making the operation successful. The surgery, he said went on for about 4 hours.

Also read: West Bengal: In a rare surgery, doctors take out nail from kid's throat, save his life

The child is completely healthy and doing fine after the successful surgery, added Dr Bhargava. Dr. Bhargava said that cystic teratoma at birth can be fatal. The child's maternal uncle Shiv Pratap Singh said that the child's stomach was enlarged since childhood. The family members got the child treated at many places including Bulandshahr, but to no avail, he said.

On examination, it was found that there was a tumor in the stomach, but many doctors refused to do such a complex surgery, he added. The family said that doctors had almost given up on the child as they visited many hospitals for treatment. The family members of the child are elated after the successful surgery.

The family members expressed their gratitude to the doctors at the hospital in Aligarh for saving the life of the kid.