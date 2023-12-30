Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): A woman, who was declared dead by doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, came alive while she was taken for cremation at her native village by her husband in an ambulance from Jalandhar.

33-year-old Anita Rakwar, a resident of Rath Kotwali area of the district has been suffering from blood cancer. For better treatment facilities, Anita along with her husband Matadeen and children had moved to their relative's place in Jalandhar. A few days ago, her condition deteriorated and her husband took her to the hospital.

However, doctors there declared her dead. After which, Matadeen hired an ambulance to carry his wife's body for cremation to Hamirpur. When the ambulance reached Noida, Matadeen was surprised when he heard a voice appearing like his wife ask for water. He reached out to remove the sheet from his wife's face and found her looking at him. Seeing his wife alive, Matadeen was overjoyed. On hearing about the incident, people from nearby areas came to see Anita at her home.

Matadeen said that he had taken his wife to several hospitals including the renowned ones in Bhopal and Amritsar for treatment but her condition was continuously worsening. "Due to financial constraints, it was not possible for us to go to the city frequently and so our family shifted to our relative Raju's house in Jalandhar. She underwent treatment at a hospital in Jalandhar," he said.

Around 15 days back, when Anita's health deteriorated, Matadeen took her to the hospital. "The doctor charged Rs 20,000 for overnight treatment. In the morning I was asked to deposit another Rs 60,000. However, after sometime the doctor declared her dead," Matadeen said.