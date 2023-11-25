UP DALIT TEENAGER BEATEN EYEBROWS PLUCKED OUT FORCED TO DRINK URINE FOR ALLEGED MOLESTATION

Jaunpur: A Dalit teenager from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district was beaten up and made to drink urine by a group of youths for allegedly molesting a girl from their family. The miscreants also plucked off his eyebrows and even stuffed soil into his mouth. Later, they called the boy's father and assaulted him as well.

The incident occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of Sujanganj police station area in Jaunpur. Both the boy's father and the youths filed separate police complaints against each other. While the boy's father complained of assault and an inhuman treatment, the youths accused the teenager of molesting their relative.

According to police, a case has been registered on the basis of the complaints that were received from both the parties. Two persons, including one from each party have been detained for questioning, police added.

In his complaint, the teenager's father said the boy was stopped by three to four youths near the petrol pump in Shekhpur Khuthani village while he was returning after dropping his friend home on his bicycle. He said that the youths abused and beat up his son. Then, they dragged him to a nearby pond and dipped him in water before stuffing a handful of soil into his mouth. He alleged that the youths even forced him to drink urine and forcefully plucked off his eyebrows with their hands. He said that he too was called to the spot by the youths and beaten up.

In a separate complaint filed by the youths at Sujanganj police, they alleged that the teenager had molested a girl when she was going to college. The boy had also passed lewd comments at her, they complained.

Presently, two persons have been detained in this connection and investigations are underway. Also, police have sent the teenager for medical examination. Circle officer Badlapur, Ashok Kumar said one complaint has been received of a teenager being abused and insulted by three youths and another complaint stating that the teenager and his friends molested a girl.