UP COURT SENTENCES UZBEK WOMAN TO 2 YEARS IMPRISONMENT FOR USING FAKE PASSPORT VISA

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): A court here has sentenced a woman from Uzbekistan to two years imprisonment for illegally entering India and using a fake passport and visa to cross over to Nepal, an official said on Saturday. Special Judge Phool Chand Kuswaha pronounced the verdict on Friday after holding Shokhsanam Sapakhonova guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on her, assistant district government counsel Purnendu Ram Tripathi said.

The judge said the woman would have to undergo an additional two months of imprisonment if she failed to pay the fine, according to Tripathi. Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said Sapakhonova was on her way to Nepal from Chandigarh when she was arrested by immigration officials in the Sonauli area along the India-Nepal border on August 22, 2022.