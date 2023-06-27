UP COURT ISSUES NOTICE TO ADIPURUSH DIALOGUE WRITER MANOJ MUNTASHIR OVER CONTROVERSIAL PORTRAYAL OF CHARACTERS

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the High Court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday slammed the makers of recently released Bollywood film 'Adipurush' saying the tolerance of Hindus had been put to test with the controversial portrayal of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. A vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shri Prakash Singh was hearing the petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan.

The petitoners accused the makers of Adipurush of inaccurate and inappropriate portrayal of Hindu religious characters including Ravana and Lord Hanuman. "Do the people who put the disclaimer consider the countrymen, and youth to be brainless? You show Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, Lanka and then say it is not Ramayana?," the bench observed.

The court has ordered the matter to be listed for hearing on Wednesday. The court also ordered Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey to submit a report in the court. While filing an application in a public interest litigation filed against the film Adipurush, a demand was made to make the film's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir a party.

The film Adipurush has been in the midst of a storm for its poor visual effects and colloquial language of the characters besides a “misrepresentation” of era. The negative reviews and word of mouth has reflected in the film's poor collections even as the movie had opened to a promising start. According to reports, the free-fall of the film continued on day 11 with early estimates for Adipurush box office collection day 11 standing at Rs 1.75 crore nett including all languages in the domestic market.

Adipurush had raked in Rs 277.50 crore nett in India at the end of day 11.