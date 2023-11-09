UP COURT ASKS ACTRESS JAYA PRADA TO APPEAR BEFORE IT ON NOVEMBER 17 FOR POLL CODE VIOLATION

Rampur (UP): A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has asked film actress and former MP Jaya Prada to appear before it on November 17 in connection with a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaigning and said a non-bailable warrant issued against her earlier would continue to operate.

Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said on Thursday that the actress did not appear before the court on November 8 despite the NBW issued against her. The court has now continued the operation of the NBW and posted the matter on November 17 for further hearing, he added.