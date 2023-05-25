100-year-old woman booked by UP police; cops realize folly, remove name

Kanpur: A bizarre case has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh where police booked in a land dispute a 100-year-old woman who is unable to walk or speak properly. The FIR and the counter FIRs were filed by two families over a disputed piece of land. When the police realized their folly, an order was issued by a top-ranking police officer to strike the elderly woman's name from the FIR.

The elderly woman Chandrakali, a resident of Nai Basti in the Mirzapur district of the state, alleged that some people were trying to forcibly grab a plot of land which is in her name. "The rival party members have also filed an FIR against me and my family members," alleged Chandrakali, the elderly woman.

On the other hand, a woman belonging to the opposite party identified as Madhuri alleged that a complaint was filed at the Mirzapur police station on March 6, 2012, stating that the said plot was in their name. "The elderly woman Chandrakali and her family members prepared a forged document to stake claim over the plot," said Madhuri.

A video went viral on social media wherein the elderly woman was seen physically present at a top-ranking police officer's residence giving her representation. She was accompanied by a relative. In the video, she was not speaking anything at the police station. Chandrakali stayed there for a brief period and left. A copy of the FIR was also shown in the viral video.

On the other hand, the Kalyanpur police said the matter was complicated. When police top brass came to know about the incident, they ordered for re-investigation. Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari while clarifying the matter said, "In Kalyanpur police station area, two parties have lodged an FIR and counter FIRs. In the FIR the age of the complainant is not mentioned. But this FIR was related to a disputed piece of land. The first party was saying that in 2004 they had acquired the power of attorney for the said piece of land. Then the land plot was sold to another party."

"Whereas the second party was saying that the land plot was their ancestral property. So after the demise of their father, the property was automatically transferred to their mother and it now belongs to them. Meanwhile, we have struck off the name of the elderly woman from the FIR. We were conducting a forensic examination of the signature affixed to the power of attorney document. The signature is being tallied with the bank passbook as well as the postal document. No coercive action will be taken against anybody. The investigation will help us to get to the bottom of the case," the police commissioner added.

