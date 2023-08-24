UP CM YOGI ADITYANATH WATCHES GADAR 2 DIRECTOR ANIL SHARMA SHARES PHOTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's movie 'Gadar 2', which was released recently, became a blockbuster hit and is minting massive money. 'Gadar 2' directed by Anil Sharma is a love story with patriotism. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched this movie recently. Photos of the 'Gadar 2' crew meeting the Chief Minister have now gone viral on social media. Director Anil Sharma shared the photo saying that he watched the film, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said that due to some reasons, hero Sunny Deol could not attend the movie screening. As for 'Gadar 2', it was made as a sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in 2001 and was the highest-grosser at the box office. The film was made against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war in 1971. The film, which hit the screens on August 11, has so far collected Rs 410 crore (gross).

It may be recalled that recently hero Rajinikanth also met Yogi Adityanath and watched the movie 'Jailor' with him. The photos and videos of both of them have also become the subject of discussion. Bollywood is on cloud nine, thanks to back-to-back hits like Viky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Kartikk Aryan-Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'OMG2' and 'Gadar 2'.

